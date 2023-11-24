22 cell phones seized from jail

Ludhiana, November 23
A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the seizure of 22 mobile phones in separate incidents. The cell phones were found abandoned on the jail premises.
Assistant superintendent (jail) Satnam Singh said on November 19, he along with jail staff conducted a search operation and found 19 mobile phones abandoned on the jail premises. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against unidentified persons.
In the other incident, Assistant Superintendent (jail) Surinderpal Singh said on November 18, he along with jail staff conducted a checking in the jail and three mobile phones were found abandoned. These could have been abandoned by some unidentified inmates and now, a probe would be conducted to identify them and their names would be added to the already registered FIR.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening