22 cell phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the seizure of 22 mobile phones in separate incidents. The cell phones were found abandoned on the jail premises.

Assistant superintendent (jail) Satnam Singh said on November 19, he along with jail staff conducted a search operation and found 19 mobile phones abandoned on the jail premises. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against unidentified persons.

In the other incident, Assistant Superintendent (jail) Surinderpal Singh said on November 18, he along with jail staff conducted a checking in the jail and three mobile phones were found abandoned. These could have been abandoned by some unidentified inmates and now, a probe would be conducted to identify them and their names would be added to the already registered FIR.