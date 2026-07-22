22 Cong councillors in Ludhiana to oppose F&CC nominations in HC

With the Punjab and Haryana High Court scheduled to hear the case on July 27 regarding the nominations of two additional members to the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), 22 Congress councillors have decided to file written objections against the decision.

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The opposition councillors maintain that the nominations were made without the approval of the House and the same violated the prescribed procedure for constituting the committee.

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The dispute relates to the induction of two councillors, who are sons of sitting MLAs, into the F&CC. Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti had earlier challenged the nominations in the High Court, alleging that the resolution was introduced as a table agenda during the Budget House meeting and it was neither discussed properly nor approved by the councillors.

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In the petition, Bhatti contended that the House was not taken into confidence before the appointments were announced. He also argued that members of the Finance and Contracts Committee are elected by the House and could not be nominated unilaterally.

During the previous hearing, counsel representing the Municipal Corporation sought time to file a reply. The High Court thereafter fixed July 27 as the next date of hearing.

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Leader of the Congress councillors in the Municipal Corporation House, Sham Sunder Malhotra, said the Opposition would place its objections before the court through written representations. He said individual councillors were also prepared to submit affidavits, if required, to challenge the nominations.

“We believe the decision was taken against the established procedure. The House was never asked to approve the nominations and we will present our objections before the court,” he said.

On the other hand, Mayor Inderjit Kaur defended the nominations, maintaining that the Municipal Corporation had acted strictly in accordance with the law. She said there was no provision in the Municipal Corporation Act, requiring the inclusion of an opposition councillor in the F&CC.

The Mayor said the matter had been examined by the legal department and the Local Government Department before the nominations were approved. She added that the ruling party stood by its decision and had no plans to withdraw or reconsider the nominations.

The outcome of the July 27 hearing is expected to determine whether the appointments remain valid or whether the process adopted by the corporation will come under further judicial scrutiny.