22 encroachments along Buddha Nullah removed by civic body

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive along the Buddha Nullah near Kundan Puri here on Monday. Civic body officials claimed to have removed 22 encroachments — 15 ‘pucca’ (cemented) structures and seven temporary ones — during the drive.

Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said officials of the Building Branch, Tehbazari Branch and B&R Branch jointly carried out the drive. He said such drives would continue in future too.

Assistant Town Planner (MC Zone D) MS Bedi said they had earlier identified encroachments and marked red-cross signs on these illegal structures. The encroachers were already instructed to get the land vacated. The drive remained peaceful, he added.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal had earlier given directions to the officials concerned to ensure the removal of the encroachments along the nullah.

The Rs 650-cr Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project is underway. The civic body had earlier also planned to construct a road along the nullah.

In a survey conducted along the nullah, around 965 encroachments, under the jurisdiction of the MC, were identified. However, a number of encroachments are yet to be removed.

Illegal colony demolished

The Municipal Corporation also took action against an illegal colony which was being constructed on Bahadur Ke Road. Mohan Singh, Assistant Town Planner at MC Zone A, said the MC razed the under-construction portions of the colony.