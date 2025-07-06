22 jaundice cases reported from village

A sudden spike in suspected jaundice cases has put Kaunke Kalan village, near Jagraon, on alert, with 22 cases reported over the past few days, prompting swift action from the Health Department.

Among key findings was a failed water sample from a local gol gappa vendor, whose stall has since been shut down.

Officials said seven rapid response teams, constituted by the Health Department, surveyed 700 houses and 2,418 villagers in the survey. A total of 36 water samples were taken, of which one sample — taken from the gol gappa vendor — was found unfit for consumption, raising concerns as several residents had reportedly consumed the same from the stall. Reports of five samples are still pending.

SMO (Hathur) Varun Saggar said the situation was under control in the village as the Health Department took proactive steps to prevent the disease.

He said chlorine tablets and ORS packets were distributed in the village.

Five samples sent to the IDSP Laboratory at the district hospital tested negative for Hepatitis A and E. More samples are currently under analysis.

A health camp was organised where residents received medical consultations and were advised to seek immediate care in case of symptoms such as fever, yellowing of eyes or skin and fatigue.

The officials emphasised that early detection and safe water practices were key to preventing further spread. The Health Department continues to monitor the situation closely and had assured residents of ongoing support and surveillance.

Schools were told to clean water tanks and conduct water sampling while residents have been urged to follow strict hygiene practices.