Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

A bag containing Rs 22 lakh was stolen from a Range Rover vehicle at the Shivalik’s petrol station in South City here on Thursday evening.

The car’s driver had stopped at the pump to fix a puncture when a thief stole the bag from the vehicle and escaped on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

Soni, alias Bahadur Singh, the driver, said he had parked the car at the owner karan’s real estate office, Shravan Vatika Property Dealer, near the petrol pump and noticed a puncture in one of the tyres. Hence, he went to get it fixed at a puncture shop at the pump.

The incident has been recorded in CCTV cameras. Senior police officials led by ADCP Shubham Arora reached the spot. A similar bag theft from a car had occurred in the city about two months ago, which was solved by the police.

SHO PAU SI Rajinderpal said the suspect was being identified and he would be nabbed soon.