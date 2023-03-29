22 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, March 28
A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 22 cell phones. Of these, 18 were found abandoned on the jail premises while the others were seized from inmates.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh said on March 25, he, along with the team, conducted a checking inside the jail. During the search, 18 mobile phones were found abandoned at various spots in the jail. The phones seemed to be abandoned by unidentified inmates and further probe was launched to identify them. So far, a case under the Prisons Act was registered.
In the other incident, Assistant Jail Superintendent Gagandeep Sharma said on March 25, during a surprise checking in the jail, four mobile phones were seized from inmates Pawandeep Singh, Karamjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Taranpreet Singh.
Sharma said a probe would be held to inquire about how the inmates get mobile phones in the jail despite a ban.
A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them on Monday.
