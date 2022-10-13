22-year-old killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

Abhishek Khurana (22), a resident of Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, died in Fortis Hospital here on Monday after a road mishap.

His scooter was hit by a speeding vehicle near Bhairo Munna on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. His friend Manmohan Singh, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, who was accompanying him on his Activa scooter (PB 10GE 6752), said in a report lodged with the police that they were returning home from a McDonald outlet on Chandigarh Road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit the scooter from the rear, throwing them on the ground.

He said both of them had suffered injuries, but Abhishek seemed critical and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.