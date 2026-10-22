22-yr-old dies as speeding SUV rams into car in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old factory worker died and two others suffered injuries when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit their Hyundai i10 car from the rear on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road near the Jamalpur police station on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Raja Kumar, a resident of New Ram Nagar, Mundian. The injured were identified as Anil Kumar Tiwari (32), a resident of Vardhman Park, and Pankaj, a resident of Tibba Colony, Mundian Khurd.

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Sources said three friends were on the way to Dasehra fair at Vardhman chowk in a car owned by Pankaj. After reaching near the Jamalpur police station, when they stopped the car, a speeding Scorpio rammed into their car from the rear. The SUV after hitting their car further hit an electricity pole and a Mercedes car.

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Locals rushed the victims to the hospital. Raja was declared dead while Pankaj and Anil were undergoing treatment.

The Focal Point police said a probe was on to identify the driver of the SUV.