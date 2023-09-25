22-yr-old dies in hit-and-run case in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 24
Harshit Thakur (22) of Dugri died while his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near GADVASU early this morning.
The youth, a chef, along with his friend Nikhil, was returning home on a motorcycle when they were hit by the car. Harshit suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot while Nikhil also got injured. A case has been registered.
