22-yr-old dies in hit-and-run case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

Harshit Thakur (22) of Dugri died while his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near GADVASU early this morning.

The youth, a chef, along with his friend Nikhil, was returning home on a motorcycle when they were hit by the car. Harshit suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot while Nikhil also got injured. A case has been registered.