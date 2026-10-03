Ludhiana: 22-yr-old killed, brother hurt as truck hits bike

A family gathering following the death of a relative turned into a tragedy for two brothers from Jaspal Bangar when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, on Thursday. One of the brothers died in the accident while the other sustained minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Rajwinder Singh (22). His younger brother, Baljinder Singh (20), survived the crash with minor injuries.

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According to the police, the brothers were going to the house of their maternal uncle to attend a gathering being held after the death of their maternal aunt a few days ago. The accident occurred near a public school in Lalton Kalan.

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As the motorcycle reached the area, a truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly collided with it. The vehicle threw both brothers onto the road. Rajwinder suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The truck driver allegedly escaped from the scene along with the vehicle after the collision.

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On receiving information, investigating officer Gurdeep Singh and a police team reached the scene and began proceedings. Rajwinder’s body was taken for a post-mortem examination and was subsequently handed over to his family.

The Sadar police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver on the complaint of Baljinder Singh under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the identity of the truck and trace its driver. Further investigation is underway.