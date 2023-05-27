221 sanitation workers paid for first time after regularisation

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 26

Clearing the air over the payment of salaries to sweepers and sewer men after their regularisation, the Municipal Corporation said that the process of crediting their full salary (Rs 18,000 per month) had been commenced.

“Full salaries of 221 sewer men have already been credited to their bank accounts and the remaining employees will also receive salaries as soon as their police verification and medical check-up gets completed,” an MC official said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the required approvals by the state government had been accorded and full salaries of the employees were now being credited to the bank accounts of these employees.

She said the entire process was being monitored regularly so that there was no delay in the payment of salaries.

The MC said it is in constant touch with the top brass of police and health departments so that pending police verification and medical check-up get completed on a priority basis.