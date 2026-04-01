225 girls against target of 40K: Not many takers for HPV vax

The 90-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, launched on March 5 with the goal of protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer, is facing significant challenges. The programme set an ambitious target of vaccinating 40,000 girls within the campaign period. However, after 40 days, only 225 girls have received the preventive shot in Ludhiana district. The stark shortfall highlights the campaign’s slow pace and raises serious concerns about its effectiveness and ability to meet its objectives.

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The drive, conducted across 19 government school centres, was expected to be a landmark step in reducing cervical cancer cases, which remain one of the leading causes of mortality among women in the country. However, lack of awareness and hesitation among families have significantly hampered its progress.

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Medical experts have emphasised the importance of overcoming such barriers.

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District Immunisation Officer Harpreet Singh advised families to ensure proper preparation before vaccination. He said a single dose of 0.5 milliliters of the HPV vaccine was administered into the muscle of the left arm. After vaccination, each adolescent girl was kept under observation at the health centre for 30 minutes. To receive the vaccine, girls must bring their Aadhaar card with them. After vaccination, each girl is given a certificate. Importantly, the vaccine should not be taken on an empty stomach.

“Girls should not be vaccinated on an empty stomach. Parents must take care of these small but important details to ensure safety.”

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Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur said, “Cervical cancer is among the most preventable forms of cancer if timely vaccination and awareness are ensured.” She emphasised that the HPV vaccine was safe and highly effective and appealed to parents to ensure that their daughters aged between 14 and 15 years receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr Veena, gynaecologist, praised the government’s initiative but stressed the role of families in its success. “It is a commendable effort by the authorities. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine. Without their active participation, the campaign cannot achieve its goal.”

Healthcare officials warn that unless awareness campaigns are intensified and logistical issues resolved, Ludhiana risks falling far short of its target. The gap between the intended 40,000 vaccinations and the current figure of 225 underscores the urgent need for stronger community engagement, better communication and sustained efforts to dispel misconceptions surrounding adolescent vaccination.

The HPV vaccine is globally recognised as a critical tool in preventing cervical cancer and experts insist that Ludhiana’s campaign must regain momentum quickly to safeguard the health of thousands of young girls.