23 booked on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Ludhaina: A man was attacked by a group of assailants at Chandar Nagar on the intervening night of June 17-18. The police have registered a case against 23 persons. Investigating officer ASI Roshan Lal said he, along with the police party, was patrolling near Sangam Palace Chowk where he got an information that the accused had attacked Sahil Kanda of Mohalla Chandar Nagar with sharp weapons. The miscreants had also hurled bottles, bricks and stones at the house of the victim. Some bricks had also fallen on the houses of Sahil’s neighbours. The ASI said the victim had not suffered major injuries in the attack. He added that accused had also damaged some vehicles parked in the area. TNS

Cops injured, Uniforms torn

Doraha: Two cops got injured and their uniforms were torn when they reached at Begowal village to strike a compromise. A case under Sections 323, 341, 353, 186 and 148 of the IPC has been registered against five residents of the village and three have been nabbed. ASI Kulwinder Singh reached Begowal village on Wednesday night and found Ashok Kumar and his wife Pritama Devi fighting with Joginder Yadav, his daughter Sunita Devi and son Akhilesh Yadav. The men being in an inebriated condition were manhandling each other. When the ASI tried to resolve the dispute, they attacked him and tore his uniform. At the same time, ASI Kuldeep Singh who followed Kulwinder at the spot too was attacked. ASI Hardam Singh said, “The miscreants are habitual offenders. They often indulge in feuds. Last night, they dialled 112 and the emergency response vehicle reached the village and tried to pacify the two parties. However, they attacked the cops who had gone to pacify the them.”