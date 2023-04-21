23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 20
In the district, 23 persons tested positive for Covid today.
Those who tested positive today include 10 persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, four diagnosed during OPD visit, two contacts of positive patients, an antenatal care patient, one undertrial and one international traveller. Four persons are still being traced.
On Thursday, the positivity rate was 2.19 per cent and there were 194 active cases. A total of 13 patients suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,079 persons have tested positive and 3,023 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020 in the district.
