23-year-old woman dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

A woman died by suicide in Jagraon by hanging herself at her residence on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jashanpreet Kaur (23), a resident of Karnail Gate area in Jagraon. She was married to Lovepreet Singh.

She hung herself from the fan with a dupatta. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the cries of the child and went to inquire, and found the woman hanging.

The police immediately reached the spot and the body was shifted to the civil hospital mortuary.

The kin of the deceased cited financial constraints as the reason of taking the extreme step as the deceased’s husband was working at a grocery store. Due to the meagre income, the couple was not living a happy life. Due to financial problems, her husband left her at his sister’s place in Zira. However, she returned on Thursday and took the extreme step at her residence in Jagraon.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge bus stand police post, said further action would be taken in the case as per law after recording the victim’s statement.

