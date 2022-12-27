23-yr-old dies in mishap, truck driver booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

A 23-year-old youth lost his life as his bike was hit by a speeding truck on the Sherpur rail overbridge (ROB) in Ludhiana. The deceased has been identified as Shyam Bahadur. Victim’s brother Parkash Bahadur, a resident of Muslim Colony, said his younger brother was on the way to home after finishing his job when he was hit by the truck.

“When Shyam reached the ROB at Sherpur, his bike was hit by the over-speeding truck. My brother died on spot due to the negligence of the truck driver who managed to flee the spot,” he alleged.

On Sunday, the police registered a case under Sections of 279, 304-A, 338 and 427 of the IPC at Division Number 6 police station against the truck driver, identified as Des Raj of Hoshiarpur district.