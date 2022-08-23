23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

Three persons were arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old city-based woman at an isolated place in Gill village. They have been identified as Neeraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar, Asees Singh of Gurpal Nagar, and Dheeraj Malik of Chimney Road, here.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that on the night of August 18, she went for a walk around 10:30 pm and reached the Star Road T-point near the canal.

She alleged that two of the accused, Neeraj and Asees, who were already known to her, reached the place on a two-wheeler and asked her to come with them on their vehicle for an urgent work.

The woman alleged that the duo took her to a deserted place near a petrol pump in Gill village on their two-wheeler. She alleged that later, the two accused called their accomplice Dheeraj Malik to the spot. After which, the trio raped her.

The victim alleged that the accused left her on the spot after issuing threats to her. As per information, the husband of the woman is lodged in a jail in an assault case.

SI Kulwinder Kaur is investigating the matter. A case under Sections 376-D and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station here on Sunday.

The police have confirmed that the three accused had been arrested.