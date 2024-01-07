23-yr-old woman dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

A woman died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Ekta Market on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Khushi (23).

The Incident came to the fore when her husband returned from work and found her hanging from the ceiling.

Afterwards, he called residents of his neighbourhood and brought down the body. The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

ASI Dharmender Singh said the probe was on to inquire about the cause of taking the extreme step by the victim.

Sources said the woman and her husband had a dispute over some issue and it was suspected to be the cause of her death. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.