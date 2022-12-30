23-yr-old woman raped on pretext of marriage

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

A man raped a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her.

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, Gurlal Singh Mall, a resident of Patiala, on the complaint of the victim.

The complainant, a resident of Patiala, told the police that she had filed a complaint against the suspect with the Ludhiana police in June this year.

In her complaint, she said she had developed a friendship with Gurlal about three years ago. The suspect had told her that he was unmarried and he also proposed her for

marriage.

“In April this year, Gurlal took me to some hotel on the Pakhowal road where he developed physical relationship with me. Later, when I asked him to marry me, he started making excuses. In June, she came to know that the suspect was already married and he lied to me with a motive to sexually exploit me. I filed a complaint against him in June and after about seven-month-long probe, the police registered a rape case against the suspect,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer inspector Gurpreet Singh said after registering a case, further probe had been launched in the case and the suspect would be nabbed soon.