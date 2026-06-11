23-yr-old youth, chef killed in road accidents

Two road accidents reported in Ludhiana district snuffed out two lives. A hotel chef and a man heading to a pilgrimage on a motorcycle breathed their last.

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In the first incident, a 23-year-old youth from the city died in a road accident in Khanna while going on a pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib on his bike. The incident occurred near Manji Sahib on the GT Road, about 25 km from Ludhiana.

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The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Jitender Singh, a resident of Partap Singh Road, Haibowal, Ludhiana.

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As per information, about 30 men from Ludhiana had went on bikes for the pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib. The victim’s bike went out of control and it struck a roadside railing.

The impact was so severe that Jitender Singh suffered serious neck injuries and died on the spot.

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He was an electrician by profession and came from a modest family. His family had been staying in a rented house for many years. From a young

age, Jitender had been shouldering the family’s financial responsibilities and working hard to support them.

ASI Karamjit Singh said based on statements of his family members, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the other incident, a hotel chef died in a hit-and-run accident on Ludhiana’s Tajpur Road. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Thapa, a resident of Khasi Kalan. The suspect driver fled the scene after the incident. When his family members were searching for him in the morning, they found his mangled Honda Activa on the road.

The deceased’s wife, Saraswati, said Ramesh worked as a chef at Lark dhaba. After finishing his shift around midnight, he was returning home in Khasi Kalan on his Activa. When he reached Tajpur Road, an unknown speeding vehicle hit him.

The victim was the breadwinner in his family. His two daughters are married and son stays in Dubai.

Based on the statement of the deceased’s daughter, Lakshmi, the police registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a probe to nab the suspect.