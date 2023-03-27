233 conferred degrees at CMC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

The annual convocation of Christian Medical College, Christian Dental College, College of Nursing, College of Physiotherapy & Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Ludhiana, was held today.

Dr Vinod K Paul, member, National Institution for Transforming India, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest.

A total of 233 graduates from five colleges received their degrees. Students excelling in various academic activities were awarded prizes and medals by the chief guest.

Dr William Bhatti, director, welcomed the gathering while Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Principal, Christian Medical College, administered the Hippocratic oath to the graduates and presented the annual report of the college highlighting the achievements, awards and honours won by the faculty and the students.

The chief guest, Dr Paul, urged the graduates to be responsive to the health needs of the society and fulfil their mandate of providing holistic health.