DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / 235 CCTV cameras to monitor polling

235 CCTV cameras to monitor polling

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:21 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district administration has implemented comprehensive surveillance measures to ensure a transparent and smooth bypoll process across the 194 polling stations in the district through webcasting on voting day (June 19).

Advertisement

A total of 235 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed, with 194 cameras placed inside polling stations and 41 positioned outside to monitor activities in real-time.

District Election Officer (DEO) Himanshu Jain stated that these cameras, equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, would enable live streaming of the polling process. This setup will allow the administration to monitor voter queues, polling process and overall activities through an integrated control centre established at the District Administrative Complex. The live feed will ensure steady and

Advertisement

On Saturday, the first trail run of the webcasting was checked by the DEO Jain, along with ADC (Rural Development) Amarjit Bains and others.

Meanwhile, the second inspection of the accounts of the candidates was held on Friday. Bains and members of the expenditure monitoring committee were also present, however, independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Kahlon was absent.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts