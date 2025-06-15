235 CCTV cameras to monitor polling

The district administration has implemented comprehensive surveillance measures to ensure a transparent and smooth bypoll process across the 194 polling stations in the district through webcasting on voting day (June 19).

Advertisement

A total of 235 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed, with 194 cameras placed inside polling stations and 41 positioned outside to monitor activities in real-time.

District Election Officer (DEO) Himanshu Jain stated that these cameras, equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, would enable live streaming of the polling process. This setup will allow the administration to monitor voter queues, polling process and overall activities through an integrated control centre established at the District Administrative Complex. The live feed will ensure steady and

Advertisement

On Saturday, the first trail run of the webcasting was checked by the DEO Jain, along with ADC (Rural Development) Amarjit Bains and others.

Meanwhile, the second inspection of the accounts of the candidates was held on Friday. Bains and members of the expenditure monitoring committee were also present, however, independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Kahlon was absent.