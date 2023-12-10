24 hours later, leopard still at large in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

A day after a leopard was sighted at Centra Greens Society on Pakhowal Road Ludhiana, the animal’s footprints have now been discovered in a plot nearby another residential area. Officials of the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation said despite making efforts, the leopard evaded capture.

Range Officer Pritpal Singh said they received information about a leopard sighted in Dev Colony on Pakhowal Road, here, this morning. Upon reaching the area, footprints of the leopard were spotted in a plot. Around 20 personnel have been working to catch the leopard.