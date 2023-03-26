24 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones.

Of the 24 mobiles, 14 were found abandoned on the jail premises while the others were recovered from jail inmates.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on March 21, he, along with the team, conducted a surprise checking in the jail. During the checking, 14 mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail barracks. The cell phones could be dumped by some unknown inmates. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates on Friday.

In another case, Assistant Jail Superintendent Suraj Mall said on March 23, during a checking in jail, three mobile phones were seized from inmates Sahil Sharma, Suhail Khan, Charanjit Singh and Sachin Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them and further probe into the seizures was launched to inquire how they managed to get the cell phones inside the jail.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on March 24, seven mobile phones were seized from inmates Jagdev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Varun Tayal and Chetan Singh. He said after registering a case against the inmates on Friday, further probe was launched to check the source which facilitated the entry of mobile phones inside the jail.