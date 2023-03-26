24 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, March 25
A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones.
Of the 24 mobiles, 14 were found abandoned on the jail premises while the others were recovered from jail inmates.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on March 21, he, along with the team, conducted a surprise checking in the jail. During the checking, 14 mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail barracks. The cell phones could be dumped by some unknown inmates. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates on Friday.
In another case, Assistant Jail Superintendent Suraj Mall said on March 23, during a checking in jail, three mobile phones were seized from inmates Sahil Sharma, Suhail Khan, Charanjit Singh and Sachin Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them and further probe into the seizures was launched to inquire how they managed to get the cell phones inside the jail.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on March 24, seven mobile phones were seized from inmates Jagdev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Varun Tayal and Chetan Singh. He said after registering a case against the inmates on Friday, further probe was launched to check the source which facilitated the entry of mobile phones inside the jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’