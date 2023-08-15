24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

In a boost to healthcare infrastructure, as many as 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics were opened in the district on Monday. While CM Bhagwant Mann did the inauguration virtually, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik opened the newly built clinic at Kila Mohalla.

The MLA and the Deputy Commissioner said these clinics would further strengthen the district’s health infrastructure as the total strength of Aam Aadmi Clinics had reached 75 in the district.

They said these clinics were offering around 38 diagnostic lab tests to patients and that too free of cost, while nearly 80 different types of medicines were also being provided.

They said with the inception of these new clinics, people were getting free-of-cost healthcare services literally at their doorsteps.

MLA Pappi said the clinic at Kila Mohalla would prove to be a boon for people of the locality as it would offer them facilities like free-of-cost OPD, lab testing, and medicines.

The MLAs dedicated the new clinics in their respective constituencies as arrangements for live-streaming of the state-level inaugural event were made by the administration.

