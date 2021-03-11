24 students awarded gold medals at second convocation of GADVASU

24 students awarded gold medals at second convocation of GADVASU

Students in a jubilant mood after the convocation at GADVASU in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

While delivering the convocation address, the Governor of Punjab and Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Banwarilal Purohit, congratulated youths, who received their degrees after successfully completing academic and research programmes in the university.

He said, “I hope all youths will take up challenges gracefully in their professional life so as to make significant contributions to uplift the livestock sector and eventually society.”

He highlighted the role of universities in producing knowledgeable, erudite and cultured citizens for the nation. He also lauded the contribution of livestock sector in the socio-economic development of the country, thereby, creation of a separate Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying by the Government of India in June 2019 and later, enhancing its fund allocation by more than 40 per cent for the 2022-23 fiscal, to give a positive flip to this sector. He motivated students to be fair in life and inculcate rich human values and ethics for a better society.

The Chancellor was much optimistic that scientists would chalk out a blueprint to meet the surge in estimated national demand of milk and its products of 266.5 million metric tonnes by 2030.

The scientists would also develop low-cost feed resources for different species of livestock as the price of feed ingredients skyrocketed in recent times due to ongoing war in other parts of the world, he said.

“GADVASU possesses one of the best performing herds of crossbred cattle in the country with lactation milk yield of more than 6,000 kg. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. Veterinarians must devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases and prevent losses,” he added.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, in his speech highlighted achievements of the university since the last convocation, which was held in 2011.

“The university has an extensive state-of-the-art infrastructure with talented and proficient faculty to cater to the needs of research, teaching and extension and it has been accredited by Indian Council of Agricultural Research and recognised by University Grants Commission. Students can look for a professional career in veterinary sciences, fishery sciences, dairy science and technology and animal biotechnology,” he said.

He delineated the ongoing research projects, 120 in number, worth over Rs. 39 crore funded by different national agencies. He also highlighted extension activities undertaken by the university to reach its stakeholders.

In all, 24 gold medals for different academic years were also awarded to meritorious students for excelling at the university level.

Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, president, Veterinary Council of India, members of board of management of GADVASU, officials, faculty and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

