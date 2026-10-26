24-year-old dies of suspected drug overdose; silent attack, claim police

A 24-year-old youth died under suspicious circumstances at Hathur village in Ludhiana district on Sunday triggering speculation among villagers about a possible drug overdose.

According to village sarpanch Jaskamal Singh, the youth had a history of substance abuse and had earlier undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre. In the wee hours of Sunday, his grandmother served him tea before leaving for gurdwara. On her return, she found him dead.

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ASI Manohar Lal from the Hathur police station said a police team reached the spot after receiving information. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim suffered a silent attack while asleep, which led to his death. The police said claims of drug overdose were being spread on social media without complete information.

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Several residents, however, expressed suspicion that the death could be linked to drug overdose, leading to widespread discussion in the village.

No post-mortem examination was conducted. The family did not lodge any formal complaint with the police. The last rites of the youth were performed at the village cremation ground on Sunday afternoon. The police said no legal action had been initiated in the absence of a complaint from his family.

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Deceased’s uncle Sukhdev Singh said his nephew had addiction and he used to consume drugs every day. Drug overdose possibly was the cause of his death.