24-year-old woman raped by friend

Ludhiana, November 29
A 24-year-old woman was raped by a friend and the suspect issued life threats to the victim after committing the crime. The Koom Kalan police nabbed the suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, of Panjeta village. A case has been registered.
The complainant, a resident of Jagraon, told the police that she was working as a nurse at a hospital in Mohali. A few months ago, she developed a friendship with Sukhwinder through Instagram. On May 18, the suspect called her for a meeting and against her wishes, he took her to some hotel in Katani Kalan where he raped her.
