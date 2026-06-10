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Home / Ludhiana / 24x7 flood control rooms to function in dist from June 15

24x7 flood control rooms to function in dist from June 15

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Manav Mander
Updated At : 03:11 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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The DC said comprehensive arrangements had already been made to tackle potential flood situations. File
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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Tuesday announced that 24x7 flood control rooms in all sub-divisions of the district will start functioning from June 15 to Sep 30 to closely monitor and respond to any flood-like situation during the upcoming monsoon season.

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The control rooms will function round the clock to ensure prompt reporting and response to flood-related emergencies.

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The DC said residents could report any flood-like situation through control room numbers. A duty roster for the staff had already been prepared while senior administrative officers had been assigned rotational supervision responsibilities to ensure the effective functioning of the control rooms.

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“The objective of the control rooms is to facilitate timely receipt and dissemination of information regarding floods, breaches in embankments and other emergency situations,” Jain said.

He emphasised that all information received from the public or field staff must be acted upon immediately, with departments ensuring swift coordination and assistance to minimise any loss of life or property. Reviewing flood-prevention works in vulnerable areas, he directed officials to expedite and complete the ongoing strengthening of embankments and other protective infrastructure at flood-prone locations. He stressed that the administration was alert to prevent any untoward incident during the rainy season.

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The DC said comprehensive arrangements had already been made to tackle potential flood situations. Contingency plans had been prepared by all departments concerned, which had also been equipped with necessary resources to respond effectively to emergencies. He urged residents to promptly report any flood-related incident and cooperate with officials to ensure public safety during the monsoon season.

Contact numbers for emergencies

Residents can contact flood control room contact numbers for emergencies. District Flood Control Room, Ludhiana: 0161-2433100, Ludhiana (East): 0161-2922330, Ludhiana (West): 0161-2412555, Jagraon: 01624-223256, Khanna:01628-226091, Samrala: 01628-262354, Payal: 01628-276892 and Raikot: 01624-264350.

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