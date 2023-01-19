24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 18

The Ludhiana Commissionerate on Wednesday inaugurated a 24x7 cybercrime help desk for city residents at the Sarabha Nagar police station. Now, any victim of cyber fraud can directly approach the help desk to lodge a complaint and officials will ensure timely solution of their grievances.

The help desk was inaugurated by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, along with the Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra, ADCP Sameer Verma and ACP (Cyber Crime) Raj Kumar.

CP Sidhu said staff deployed at the desk had been given advanced training regarding cyber frauds and they would be available at the desk 24x7 for the convenience of residents.

“In addition to this help desk, we have also launched the helpline number 95011-01930. Any victim of cyber fraud who cannot come to the police station can lodge his complaint on the helpline number. The officials listening to his phone call will ensure complete help for cyber fraud victims. The staff will also help victims in registering a further complaint on 1930, the national helpline of cybercrime, and the national helpline portal,” the CP said.

He said the purpose of launching the help desk and helpline number was to ensure that people who had lost their hard-earned money to cybercriminals could get it back.

Earlier, complainants had to visit different offices of police to lodge their cyber fraud complaints but with this initiative, they could get their solutions under one roof.

So far, two cops will remain available for attending to complaints at the help desk in the morning shift and two in the evening shift. The strength will be further increased depending on the workload, the CP added.

4 cops deputed for attending to complaints: CP

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said two cops would attend to complaints at the help desk in the morning shift and two in the evening shift. The strength would be further increased depending on the workload, the CP added.