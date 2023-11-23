24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon

Ludhiana, November 22
The fourth meeting of the Board of Directors of Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited was held to finalise the organisational structure and logo of the water utility company on Wednesday.
MC officials said the tender process to hire the contractor for taking up the World Bank-funded 24x7 canal-based water supply project in phases was going on and it was expected to start at ground level soon.
The meeting was held through videoconferencing and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, MC superintending engineer (SE) Ravinder Garg, SE of the PSPCL and SE from the Department of Water resources were among those present.
The officials said during the meeting, deliberations were held on different points and the organisational structure and logo of Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited had been finalised by the Board of Directors.
