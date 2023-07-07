24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

Taking a step forward to commence upcoming 24x7 surface water supply project in the city, a detailed meeting was held between a team of World Bank (WB) officials and city MLAs at MC’s Zone D office here on Thursday.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said positive discussions were held during the meeting and the project was expected to start at ground level soon.

MLAs, including Ashok Prashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, and Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, attended the meeting and minutely discussed the project with the World Bank officials. The team of the WB officials was led by senior water specialist Srinivas Podipireddy.

The legislators stated that the project was among the major initiatives being taken by the state government to provide 24x7 water supply to residents. Also, it will help in saving the groundwater as under the project, surface water of the canal would be treated and supplied to households.

During the meeting, discussions were also held about the implementation of the World Bank-funded project, under which 24x7 water supply would be provided to each and every household of the city.

The authorities said the project would be implemented in two phases and the civil work under the first phase of the project would be started soon. Initially, demo zones would also be established to conduct trials under the project.

Under the project, a 580 MLD water treatment plant (WTP) would be established at Bilga village, near Sahnewal, and treated water would be supplied to the city through supply lines. The authorities said the tendering process was going on for taking up the first phase of the project. The capital cost of first phase is around Rs 1,200 crore.