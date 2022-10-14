24x7animal rescue helpline launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik today launched 24x7 animal rescue helpline for district Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) here today.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shena Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, MLA, Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr PS Walia, along with animal lovers and representatives of NGO Pooja Jain and Sunil Narula, were also present on the occasion.

An official said, “The new 24x7 helpline number 78370-18522 has been launched to prevent cruelty to animals and provide rescue and medical assistance to injured/sick animals, both large and small. It will serve as a beacon of hope for animal welfare activists and organisations in district.”

“Due to rise in cruelty against animals and taking into consideration requests of animal lovers and welfare organisations, complaints of animal cruelty will actively be addressed through this helpline number. Appropriate action will be taken to reduce cruelty against animals,” official added.