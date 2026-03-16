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Home / Ludhiana / 25 attend vet university training

25 attend vet university training

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Faizan Mustafa
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:24 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Participants during the vet varsity training in Ludhiana.
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A total of 25 participants from various districts of the state attended a one-day specialised training programme on hygienic quail meat production and processing for entrepreneurship development and income generation at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here, said officials.

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They said the programme was conducted with the objective of strengthening entrepreneurial skills among the attendees.

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The sessions focused on hygienic production, scientific processing techniques and innovative value-addition strategies for quail meat products, the organisers said.

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Nitin Mehta, head of department, Livestock Products Technology, said the Directorate of Livestock Farms was a partner in the initiative. He said the programme imparted fundamental knowledge along with hands-on training in quail meat production and processing. It also shed light on the importance of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration and effective marketing strategies to help entrepreneurs.

Sikh Tejinder Singh, director, Livestock Farms, underscored the immense potential of quail farming in strengthening the rural economy.

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Swaran Singh Randhawa, dean, College of Veterinary Science, encouraged the farmers and rural youth to venture into self-employment by establishing their own quail production and processing units.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, said capacity-building programmes play a pivotal role in empowering farmers and small-scale processors.

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