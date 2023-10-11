25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 10

Free dialysis facility will soon be available in Ludhiana at the Urban Community Health Centre, Jawaddi. The centre is being opened under PPP mode and will have 25-bed facility.

The Ludhiana Civil Hospital is currently providing free services to the patients but keeping in view the population of the Ludhiana district, it proves inadequate as only three bed facility is available here. On an average 130-150 dialysis are being done in a month at Civil Hospital.

Dr Harinder Sood, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital said this facility will prove boon for the patients who require dialysis.

“The three-bed facility at Civil Hospital is already there, but with the new unit patients will have added advantage. The centre will have 25 beds, so waiting period will also be less and nearby patients will not be required to go all the way to the Civil Hospital,” he added.

Helpful Welfare Society, an NGO, is undertaking the task of setting up of dialysis unit in PPP mode. Treatment plant and RO system has been installed and the work is going on in full swing and is expected to start the facility this month. The unit is being set up on second floor of the UCHC.

The NGO is helping patients to get their dialysis done since last four years now and moving a step further they will be providing services at the hospital.

A patient from Pakhowal Road who is currently on dialysis was happy to know about the new facility being opened by the government.

“It is not possible to go to Civil Hospital as it is far away from my home. The news of opening of new dialysis centre nearby has come as a good news to me. I will definitely go and try getting treatment from here,” she said. People who have kidney failure or end stage renal disease need dialysis. The average cost of dialysis treatment ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000.