25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

For the upcoming Assembly elections to be held on February 20, 25 candidates from eight Assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers today, on the third day of filing nominations.

Of them, seven candidates are from Ludhiana East, six from Sahnewal, three candidates each from Atam Nagar & Payal constituencies, two each from the Gill and Jagraon constituencies and one each from the Ludhiana South and Ludhiana North constituencies.

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Pawandeep Kaur from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed their papers from Sahnewal. Dhillon is the sitting MLA from Sahnewal.

Also, Inder Dev Pandey from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party and three Independent candidates Budh Singh, Surinder Pal Kaur and Bhola Singh filed their nominations from Sahnewal today.

Davinder Singh, Raman Kumar Verma and Anju Kumari filed their papers as Independent candidates from Ludhiana East. Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Ninderjit Kaur Dhillon from SAD submitted their papers from Ludhiana East. Ranjit Singh Dhillon is a former MLA.

Besides, Sanjeev Talwar and Kunwar Talwar from the Indian National Congress filed nominations from Ludhiana East. Sanjeev Talwar (also known as Sanjay Talwar) is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Meanwhile, Sumit Kumar of ‘Right to Recall Party’ filed his papers from the Ludhiana South constituency.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Reetinder Kaur from the Aam Aadmi Party and Simarjit Singh Bains from the LIP filed their papers from Atam Nagar. Simarjit Singh Bains is the sitting MLA from the Assembly segment.

Avtar Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) filed nominations from Ludhiana North. Gagandeep Singh (also known as Sunny Kainth) and Parminder Singh Kainth from the Lok Insaaf Party filed their papers from the Gill constituency.

Manwinder Singh and Ramanjit Kaur from the Aam Aadmi Party while Lakhvir Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) filed their nomination papers from Payal.

SR Kaler and Ranbir Kaur Kaler from the SAD filed their nominations from Jagraon. SR Kaler is a former MLA from Jagraon.

The nominations for the elections would be filed till February 1, (between 11 am to 3 pm). However, the nominations would not be taken on January 30 (Sunday).

The papers will be scrutinised on February 2. The date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as February 4. The election date in Punjab has been fixed for February 20 while counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

#Punjabpoll2022 #SimarjitSinghBains