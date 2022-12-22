25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

A team of the Crime Branch 2 arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 25 kg of ‘ganja’ from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Kamal Kumar (21), who hails from Bihar and at present, residing at Basant Nagar, Shimlapuri, here.

According to ASI Major Singh, who is one of the investigating officers in the case, the suspect, who was carrying a plastic bag, was stopped for checking near Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran and in-charge, Crime Branch-2, inspector Beant Juneja, said 25 kg of ‘ganja’ had been recovered from the suspect.

They said he was arrested with 10 kg of ‘ganja’. Later, 15 kg of ‘ganja’ was seized from his home. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.