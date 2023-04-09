25 more contract virus in district

Ludhiana, April 8
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 25 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Saturday.
Those who tested positive today include nine persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, five diagnosed during the OPD visit, five healthcare workers and six persons who are still being traced by Health Department.
