25 of 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district still under construction

It is debatable if Aam Aadmi Clinics have really led to a revamp of health infrastructure in the district. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 6

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has been vigorously opening Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) across the state for the past 10 months, with the promise to provide better healthcare facilities to the masses. Incidentally, the first AAC of the state was opened by the Chief Minister in Ludhiana last August. Ten months on, to what extent has the healthcare system changed? And what is the role AACs have played in that?

Rural patients left in the lurch

The 37 AACs that were opened in the district during the second phase are being run by Rural Medical Officers or PCMS doctors. As a result, 16 rural dispensaries are lying shut in the district and the patients who were taken care of by these facilities have been left in the lurch under the garb of an ambitious state-wide project.

Of the total 76 AACs inaugurated so far in the district, 51 are operational and 25 remain under construction. Of the 51 ‘operational’ clinics, doctors have been appointed in 37 from the existing manpower, leaving their previous places of posting without any specialist.

Twenty-five doctors have been appointed but the clinics where they are supposed to work are still under construction. Thus, the AAP’s ambitious AAC project to revamp healthcare in the state is just another instance of an oft-repeated gap in policymaking: marching ahead after creating voids in the existing infrastructure.

In Ludhiana district, nine AACs were opened in the first phase, 37 in the second and 30 were proposed to be opened in the third phase, of which only five have been made operational so far.

A doctor who was appointed during the third phase said his appointment has been made on empanelment mode and he has also been told the place of his posting but the clinic is not ready.

“I am waiting for the construction to be completed so that I can join work. The Health Department should have completed the work first and then made the appointments,” he said.

The 37 AACs that were opened in the second phase are being run by Rural Medical Officers or PCMS doctors. As a result, 16 rural dispensaries are lying shut in the district and the patients which were taken care of by these facilities have been left in the lurch under the garb of an ambitious state-wide project.

An elderly man from Phullanwal village said earlier when he would go sick, he went by himself to the nearby dispensary and took medicine but now his son has to take him to the city to see a doctor.

“The government seems to have forgotten the rural population. The urban people already have many facilities at their doorsteps and it is people like us who require medical facilities nearby,” he added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said the department is in the process of completing the work of pending AACs and as soon as the work gets completed, doctors will be asked to join their duties.

“Very soon, the AACs that were opened in the second phase will also get new doctors and the existing doctors will go back to their original places of posting. We have been working tirelessly to make the functioning of AACs smooth, with staff in place at every clinic and the effects of our work will be visible very soon,” she said.

