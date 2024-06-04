25% Prime Minister’s fellowship came in PAU’s kitty in 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Leaving no stone unturned in carving destinies of the youth, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) shared the accomplishments of its students in the domain of academics and agricultural research during the 2022-23 session, today.

Dr MIS Gill, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, said the university was proud to see 17 students from its constituent colleges bagging prestigious Prime Minister’s fellowship during 2022-23. “Of total 68 per cent, 25 per cent fellowships came in PAU’s kitty,” he said, attributing the success to the unflapping efficiency and unwavering perseverance of PAU faculty as well as devotion of its students.

Elaborating, Dr Gill said the students spared no efforts in qualifying the national-level examinations too. A total of 153 students qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) and 60 students qualified the ICAR’s Post Graduate Scholarship (PGS)/Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)/Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) during 2023, he said.

In addition, eight students secured top positions and two topped at the national-level examinations, he said.

Besides, the students’ performance had seen an upswing and remained par excellence in the field of research, he observed.

The university had applied for 57 patents by August 19, 2023, of which 32 were based on postgraduate students’ research comprising 12 from postgraduate programmes and 20 from doctoral research, he said.

In all, eight postgraduate students had been granted patents, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU