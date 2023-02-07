25-year-old man dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 6
A 25-year-old man lost his life allegedly due to drug overdose. His body was found in the washroom of a fuel station at Gill village in Ludhiana district on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Jasmeet Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar.
According to information, he had gone to the washroom at the fuel station but when he did not come out, staff knocked on the door a number of times. When they broke open the door of the washroom, they found his body lying on the floor. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation.
The police suspected that the man had injected a drug into his vein and died due to an overdose. The police also found a syringe near his body. It came to light that the man was consuming drugs for the past few years.
Following a complaint filed by the victim’s father against an unidentified drug seller, the Sadar police registered an FIR in this regard. Further investigation in the case is underway.
