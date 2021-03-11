25-year-old youth found dead at vacant plot

Ludhiana, May 12
A youth was found dead at an empty plot on the Dhandra road on Thursday. Drug overdose is said to be the cause of death.
The deceased has been identified as Navneet Kumar (25), resident of LIG Flats, Dugri. The deceased’s kin said Navneet was a drug addict and he also remained at a drug de-addiction centre for treatment. Recently he was discharged from the centre.
They said on Wednesday morning, Navneet left with some of his friends in his auto-rickshaw but he didn’t return home. Today when they were searching for him, his auto-rickshaw was found near the Jain temple while his body was found in a plot.
