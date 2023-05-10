25-yr-old woman dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

Parveen Kaur (25) died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Mand Jodhewal village near Machhiwara Sahib yesterday night.

Sources said the deceased had given birth to a baby girl a month-and-a-half ago. The child had died two weeks after birth. The woman already had two daughters before the birth of the third daughter. However, after her death, she had gone into depression.

The deceased’s mother, Resham Kaur, said her daughter had married Palwinder Singh in 2018. Palwinder works in a factory at Patiala. Last night, Parveen went into her room and ended her life. Resham added that her in-laws’ family was not responsible for the incident in any manner.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.