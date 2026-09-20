25-yr-old woman found murdered in vacant plot

A woman aged around 25 was found dead in a vacant plot of a deserted colony near the bus stand in Lalton village on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Saturday morning.

Unidentified assailants brutally attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on her neck and other parts of the body, murdering her and later dumping the body in the vacant plot of the deserted colony.

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As per information, early in the morning, passers-by spotted the body and informed the police. The woman’s blood-soaked body bore marks of serious injuries. A police team reached the scene and took the body into custody.

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During the preliminary probe, several wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon were found on the woman’s neck and other parts of her body. She was wearing a T-shirt and a track pant. The police are making all efforts to identify the deceased.

Lalton police post in-charge ASI Saraj Kumar said the police examined the crime scene and began collecting evidence. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas was also being checked.

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Sadar police station SHO inspector Jagdev Singh said the deceased was not identified so far. Efforts were on to identify her. The incident was being investigated from various angles.

Police probe potential sexual assault

The police are also examining whether the woman was subjected to any kind of sexual assault before the murder. They are conducting a thorough probe to establish the identity of the deceased and the suspects, who committed the crime, and to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Tattoo found on arm

During the investigation, a tattoo with the name ‘Mani’ was found on the woman’s arm. In addition, some other marks were also found on the arm. Considering the marks and the tattoo as important leads, the police are trying to identify the victim.

To identify the woman, the police have sent information via wireless to other police stations in the district. They are also examining records related to missing persons.