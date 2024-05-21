250 bottles of illicit liquor seized at Sidhwan Bet

Ludhiana, May 20
Sidhwan Bet police yesterday conducted a raid at a house in Madhepur village in Sidhwan Bet where the house owner had set up a ragtag liquor manufacturing unit. Police recovered 250 bottles of illicit liquor, 10,000 litres of lahan (a raw liquor), two drums, four tarpaulins and a gas cylinder.
The accused, identified as Malkit Singh, had managed to escape before the arrival of the police party.
Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh of Sidhwan Bet police station said due to the Lok Sabha elections, he along with a police party were patrolling near Kishanpura chowk in Sidhwan Bet when they got a tip off that the accused Malkit Singh runs the business of liquor smuggling on a large scale. He also produces illicit liquor at his own home and sells it at a cheap price in the nearby villages. The police party immediately conducted a raid and seized the liquor stock.
A case under Excise Act was registered against the accused and further probe was launched.
