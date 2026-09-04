250 development-related agendas to come up in F&CC meet on Sept 5

Around 250 development-related agendas are likely to be tabled before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in its meeting on Saturday, making it one of the major meetings of the civic body in recent months.

It will also be the first F&CC meeting after the election of the committee, which was held amid considerable political interest and hype.

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The election had drawn attention as councillors from different political parties were in the race for the key committee. AAP councillor Yuvraj Sidhu and Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti won the recent elections.

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The first meeting of the newly elected committee is now scheduled for Saturday, with a large number of development proposals expected to be placed before its members.

The proposed agenda includes works related to roads, water supply, sewerage, sanitation, street lighting, parks and other civic infrastructure. Several tender-related cases and proposals for approval of development works in different wards are also listed.

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The development push comes after the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner on Thursday held a meeting with MLAs from different constituencies, during which pending development projects in their respective areas were discussed. The MLAs highlighted works awaiting execution and sought their early clearance.

Several of these pending works are now expected to find their way into the proposals being placed before the F&CC. The agenda includes road repair and construction works in different wards, maintenance of tube wells, sewage treatment plant-related works, lighting projects and park development.

The Saturday meeting will, thus, provide the newly elected F&CC an opportunity to take up a sizeable backlog of development proposals, with the focus likely to remain on clearing pending works and moving projects from files to execution.