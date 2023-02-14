250 examined at eye check-up camp

Doraha, February 13
A total of 250 patients were examined and 70 operated during a free eye check-up camp held at Begowal village today. The camp was organised with the support of NRIs, villagers and the Shaheed Sainik Sports Club at Gurudwara Kalgidhar Sahib in the village.
Sports club secretary Lal Singh Mangat said: “The camp got an overwhelming response in the town.”
“The club conducts an eye check-up camp every year. This is the third camp by our club. Our focus is on those patients who have no resources to approach a doctor,” Mangat added. Spectacles and medicines were also distributed free of cost to the needy and poor on the occasion.
Organisers Sadhu Singh and Gurmail Singh said a total of 250 patients were examined and 70 sent to be operated at Shankra Hospital in buses provided by the club.
