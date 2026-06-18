250 players selected for 4 hockey centres in Punjab

At least 250 players were selected across three age groups from 800 aspirants who appeared for hockey trials to get spots at four residential wings of the sport in the state.

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The trials in under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories were conducted on Wednesday by the Department of School Education at the Punjab Agricultural University ground here.

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During the selection process, participants underwent a series of assessments, including running, endurance and stamina tests, fitness drills, skill exercises, and gameplay evaluations to gauge their physical abilities, awareness and overall potential.

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Players were selected for three age groups at Jarkhar Hockey Academy and two categories at Chachrari Hockey Academy, along with the sports wings at Ghudda in Bathinda and Khalsa College in Amritsar.

Officials said the selected players will get quality boarding, lodging and training facilities as per departmental guidelines. Air-conditioned (AC) accommodation will also be available during summer to ensure a comfortable training environment.

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The players will represent their respective districts in the Punjab State School Games, giving them an opportunity to compete at a higher level.