250 stakeholders participate in workshop on crop residue management at PAU in Ludhiana

At least 250 stakeholders attended a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) workshop focused on crop residue management at the institute’s Directorate of Extension Education.

The workshop organised in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ICAR-ATARI) with the theme ‘convergence and synergy for sustainable solutions’ brought together farmers, scientists and officials from the PAU, krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) and state departments, and other stakeholders from across the state to build a coordinated plan for managing crop residue, especially paddy straw, in the coming season.

Advertisement

The attendees also decided to set up ‘CRM-Connect’, a multi-stakeholder convergence platform for crop residue management. The platform is envisaged to bring government departments, the PAU, ICAR institutes, industry, farmer groups and other partners onto a common forum so that efforts on efficient use of machinery use, straw management, crop diversification and farmer outreach are better coordinated and acted upon together.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh, who was the chief guest, stressed the need for coordinated and farmer-centric action by all partners.

Director of research AS Dhatt elaborated on the university’s research contribution to in-situ residue management. He said the PAU has consistently refined its technologies for in-situ management of paddy residue, which he described as a natural and sustainable method. He added that incorporating crop residue into the field returned organic matter and nutrients to the soil, improved soil health and protected the ecosystem by avoiding air pollution and loss of soil life that came with burning. He said the university’s research will continue to focus on making in-situ options more efficient, affordable and practical for farmers.

Advertisement

ICAR Assistant Director General (Extension) Dr Ranjay Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of strengthening the extension system to take residue management technologies to the fields. He called for closer coordination between all ICAR institutes, state agricultural universities, KVKs, government departments and all other stakeholders so that the workshop’s recommendations translate into action.

The workshop opened with a round of exhibitions of machinery for crop residue management.

In the welcome address, PAU director of extension education MS Bhullar said crop residue management was a shared responsibility that called for all agencies to work together. He said the workshop was aimed at coming up with a practical and convergent action plan for the coming season.

Ludhiana ICAR-ATARI director Parvender Sheoran made a presentation with a focus on moving from residue management to wider sustainable agricultural transformation. He stressed the need for improving machinery use and distribution, and clearly defining the roles of the various stakeholders in making residue management effective on the ground.

Jodhpur ICAR-ATARI director Jai Prakash Mishra was also present at the workshop that included deliberations around five thematic sessions—in-situ management, ex-situ management, reducing residue generation, farmer adoption and convergence for action.

In an open house discussion, stakeholders shared their field experiences, feedback, key concerns and suggestions. The inputs were consolidated into the Action Agenda 2026-27, which lists priorities, areas of convergence and proposed next steps for all agencies involved.