Rs 25L sanctioned for Payal villages under MPLADS

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 22

A grant of Rs 25 lakh was announced by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh for Payal villages today. The funds were released for villages, including Mullanpur, Sirthala, Rubbon Uchi, Cheema, Barmalipur, Araichan, Landa, Rampur, Dugri and Raul, all falling under the Payal constituency.

The MP, while sanctioning an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh for a gym at Barmalipur village, said grants were not being released for development works for the past quite some time now.

“Recently, a grant of Rs 25 lakh has been released and today, I am sharing it for the villages of Payal. Another grant of Rs 25 lakh will be arriving soon and that too will be assigned for these villages, as I have found that a lot of developmental works are pending in these villages,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the grants provided to village sarpanches have been taken back by the ruling government and as a result, developmental works have suffered. We call upon the government to return the grants and make sarpanches the authority to utilise the grants as per their understanding of the needs of the village,” the MP added.

Former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha also said that developmental works in the constituency has come to a standstill.

“It has been 11 months since the existing government came to power but the promises made to the public before elections have not materialised. We thank Dr Amar Singh for assisting them with the grant,” the former MLA said.

Sarpanch Kuldeep Singh of Barmalipur village thanked the MP, and said: “This grant would be of great help for us to complete the halted development works. We have been assured of further help by the MP in the future as well,” he added.